Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $45, and a 54.32% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.