Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

15.2 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Savara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 39.84% at a $45 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.