Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
15.2 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Savara Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 39.84% at a $45 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
