Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Repligen Corporation 70 18.83 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 and a Quick Ratio of 15.2. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 67.16%. Competitively the average price target of Repligen Corporation is $65, which is potential -26.47% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 90.6%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.