Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparison side by side

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 68.37 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 57.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.