Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 62.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.