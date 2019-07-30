Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 56.47% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.