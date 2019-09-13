Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 66.67% upside potential and an average price target of $45. Competitively the average price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 29.92% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Merus N.V.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.