Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 63.99%. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 350.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 37.1%. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.