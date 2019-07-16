Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. On the competitive side is, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.6 Current Ratio and a 30.6 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 68.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 64.3% respectively. 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.