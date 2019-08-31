Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.10% -60.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With consensus target price of $38, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 30.58%. The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.