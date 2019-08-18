Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparing side by side

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

In table 1 we can see Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

15.2 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 62.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 18.2%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).