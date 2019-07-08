Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Comparing side by side

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 128.41 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 76.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 consensus target price and a 60.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 92.2%. Insiders held 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.