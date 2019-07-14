Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 191 11.40 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.53% and an $45 average price target. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $226.67 average price target and a 8.29% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 95% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.