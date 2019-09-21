Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Contrasting side by side

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.99% and an $45 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 268.27% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 14.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.