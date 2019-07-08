Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Contrasting side by side

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.75 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.89% and an $45 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.