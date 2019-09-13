Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparing side by side

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|3
|4.73
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Liquidity
15.2 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 59.57% at a $45 average price target. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 290.63% and its average price target is $7.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.