Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparing side by side

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.73 N/A -1.02 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

15.2 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 59.57% at a $45 average price target. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 290.63% and its average price target is $7.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.