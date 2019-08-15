Apd (APD) Holding Lifted by Davenport & Company Llc; As Bp Adr (BP) Shares Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Raised by $428,710 Its Holding

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 7.26 million shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – SOCAR,BP IN NEW OUTPUT SHARING PACT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL LNG – ENTERS 20-YR SPA FOR SUPPLY OF 2 MTPA FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY, CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, USA; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 10/04/2018 – ONGC, Reliance in talks with customers to sell east coast gas; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr gas exports from Shah Deniz l fall 6.4 pct yr/yr; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Apd (APD) by 6290.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 220,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 223,613 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.70M, up from 3,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Apd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $225.13. About 452,900 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Monarch Capital owns 4,716 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 59,456 shares stake. Macquarie Limited has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 64,095 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Com reported 9,407 shares. 884,962 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd. Somerset Trust Communications has invested 1.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bragg Financial has invested 0.77% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bb&T Corporation holds 26,257 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 26,279 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Csu Producer Resource holds 7.51% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 9,760 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 14,376 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 16.38 million are held by Blackrock. First Interstate State Bank invested in 690 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amwd (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 34,968 shares to 515,565 shares, valued at $42.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyv (NYSE:LYV) by 179,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 902,604 shares, and cut its stake in Iefa (IEFA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

