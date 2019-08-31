Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

This is a contrast between Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 8.16 N/A 5.68 8.72 UDR Inc. 45 12.84 N/A 0.78 58.90

Table 1 demonstrates Apartment Investment and Management Company and UDR Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. UDR Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management Company. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apartment Investment and Management Company and UDR Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0% UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. UDR Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company and UDR Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 3 0 2.00 UDR Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s upside potential currently stands at 0.65% and an $51.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, UDR Inc.’s consensus price target is $46.4, while its potential downside is -3.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Apartment Investment and Management Company is looking more favorable than UDR Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares and 99.6% of UDR Inc. shares. 0.7% are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of UDR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stock price has smaller growth than UDR Inc.

Summary

UDR Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.