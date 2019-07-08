Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 49 8.07 N/A 5.68 8.81 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.74 N/A 0.64 39.11

Demonstrates Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management Company. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Apartment Investment and Management Company is $52, with potential upside of 1.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.52% respectively. 0.7% are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company 1.95% -1.61% 1.76% 10.04% 23.64% 14.45% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 1.01% 6.28% 5.27% 5.05% 12.49%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company has stronger performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.