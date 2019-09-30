Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 51 3.02 147.37M 5.68 8.72 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 1.56 232.54M 0.64 9.52

In table 1 we can see Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management Company. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 288,734,326.02% 0% 0% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 3,775,000,000.00% 10.6% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that Apartment Investment and Management Company is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 1 2.33 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 1.65% upside potential and a consensus price target of $53. On the other hand, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 14.94% and its consensus price target is $7. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apartment Investment and Management Company and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 45.4% respectively. 0.7% are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company has stronger performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Apartment Investment and Management Company on 9 of the 14 factors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.