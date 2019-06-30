Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 49 7.87 N/A 5.68 8.81 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 111 10.87 N/A 2.79 42.32

Table 1 highlights Apartment Investment and Management Company and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Apartment Investment and Management Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Apartment Investment and Management Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apartment Investment and Management Company and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Apartment Investment and Management Company is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has a 0.37 beta and it is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Apartment Investment and Management Company and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 3.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apartment Investment and Management Company and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.2% respectively. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company 1.95% -1.61% 1.76% 10.04% 23.64% 14.45% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 2.34% 1.7% 8.88% 20.81% 32.18% 21.33%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company has weaker performance than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats Apartment Investment and Management Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.