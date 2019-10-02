Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

This is a contrast between Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 51 3.05 147.37M 5.68 8.72 Camden Property Trust 109 18.03 95.64M 1.61 64.34

Table 1 demonstrates Apartment Investment and Management Company and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Camden Property Trust has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Apartment Investment and Management Company. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Camden Property Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apartment Investment and Management Company and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 288,564,715.10% 0% 0% Camden Property Trust 88,025,770.82% 4.5% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management Company is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. In other hand, Camden Property Trust has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Apartment Investment and Management Company and Camden Property Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 1 2.33 Camden Property Trust 0 1 1 2.50

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s average target price is $53, while its potential upside is 2.04%. On the other hand, Camden Property Trust’s potential downside is -0.06% and its average target price is $110.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Apartment Investment and Management Company is looking more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apartment Investment and Management Company and Camden Property Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 95.8%. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Camden Property Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% Camden Property Trust -3.11% -1.02% 3.31% 7.39% 14.89% 17.79%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company has weaker performance than Camden Property Trust

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management Company on 9 of the 14 factors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.