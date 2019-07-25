Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) and Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Comparing side by side

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 7.80 N/A 5.68 8.81 Sun Communities Inc. 120 10.42 N/A 1.32 94.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Apartment Investment and Management Company and Sun Communities Inc. Sun Communities Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Apartment Investment and Management Company. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sun Communities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apartment Investment and Management Company and Sun Communities Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0% Sun Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management Company is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. In other hand, Sun Communities Inc. has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Apartment Investment and Management Company and Sun Communities Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00 Sun Communities Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s upside potential currently stands at 4.73% and an $52 average price target. Meanwhile, Sun Communities Inc.’s average price target is $117.67, while its potential downside is -11.06%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Apartment Investment and Management Company is looking more favorable than Sun Communities Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apartment Investment and Management Company and Sun Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.1% respectively. About 0.7% of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Sun Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company 1.95% -1.61% 1.76% 10.04% 23.64% 14.45% Sun Communities Inc. 2.47% 3.44% 9.62% 20.9% 33.14% 22.05%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Sun Communities Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Sun Communities Inc. beats Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.