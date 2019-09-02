Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apartment Investment and Management Company has 97.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Apartment Investment and Management Company has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Apartment Investment and Management Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Apartment Investment and Management Company and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company N/A 50 8.72 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Apartment Investment and Management Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.73 2.71

Apartment Investment and Management Company currently has an average target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.65%. The rivals have a potential upside of 48.18%. Given Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management Company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apartment Investment and Management Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Apartment Investment and Management Company is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s rivals are 40.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.