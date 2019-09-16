Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apartment Investment and Management Company and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Apartment Investment and Management Company and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company N/A 50 8.72 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Apartment Investment and Management Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

With consensus target price of $53, Apartment Investment and Management Company has a potential upside of 4.31%. The rivals have a potential upside of 56.05%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Apartment Investment and Management Company make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apartment Investment and Management Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Apartment Investment and Management Company is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s rivals are 40.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.