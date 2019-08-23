Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Comparison side by side

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 8.19 N/A 5.68 8.72 Essex Property Trust Inc. 291 14.48 N/A 6.22 48.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apartment Investment and Management Company and Essex Property Trust Inc. Essex Property Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Apartment Investment and Management Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0% Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta means Apartment Investment and Management Company’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Essex Property Trust Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Apartment Investment and Management Company and Essex Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s upside potential currently stands at 2.50% and an $52 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Essex Property Trust Inc. is $305.67, which is potential -4.77% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Apartment Investment and Management Company appears more favorable than Essex Property Trust Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apartment Investment and Management Company and Essex Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 98.8% respectively. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Essex Property Trust Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24% Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25%

For the past year Apartment Investment and Management Company has weaker performance than Essex Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Essex Property Trust Inc. beats Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.