Apartment Investment And Managemen (BA) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Holding by $2.49 Million as Share Value Declined; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Upped Stake by $14.46 Million as Stock Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apartment Investment And Managemen (BA) by 82.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 85,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,796 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 103,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Apartment Investment And Managemen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 1,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,205 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763.13 million, up from 68,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 166,525 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy by 83,421 shares to 93,688 shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 23,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt owns 7,639 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Rowland And Commerce Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 1,572 shares. Shine Advisory Services reported 997 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division owns 57,948 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 49,900 shares. New England And Mngmt has 2,695 shares. 1,300 are held by Intact Management. Private Wealth Limited Com owns 49,249 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 15,792 shares. Keystone Planning reported 2.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust stated it has 55,409 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burney Communication accumulated 24,741 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orrstown Financial holds 0.77% or 1,447 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 94,155 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 32,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 36,415 shares. Continental Ltd Liability Co stated it has 238,671 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 16,703 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 28,278 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0% or 162,603 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 1,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). California State Teachers Retirement System has 44,337 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 61,364 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 425 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 439 shares to 1,865 shares, valued at $357.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,929 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).