Apache Ord (APA) Holder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Trimmed Holding by $306,880 as Share Price Declined; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Boosted Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 56.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 76,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 210,354 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12M, up from 134,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 463,309 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Apache Ord (APA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 114,540 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Apache Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 4.28M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Pipeline the Permian Basin Has Been Waiting For Is Finally Finished – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache: What A Drag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apache Corporation’s (NYSE:APA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. The insider Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407. LOWE JOHN E bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian teams up with Oncora Medical in radiation oncology software – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.