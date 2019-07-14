Apache Corporation (APA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

Both Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 31 1.42 N/A 0.28 110.14 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.39 N/A 1.68 2.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Southwestern Energy Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Apache Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Volatility and Risk

Apache Corporation’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apache Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Southwestern Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Apache Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apache Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

The average target price of Apache Corporation is $35.67, with potential upside of 32.55%. Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company’s average target price is $5.33, while its potential upside is 95.96%. Based on the results shown earlier, Southwestern Energy Company is looking more favorable than Apache Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apache Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74% Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23%

For the past year Apache Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Southwestern Energy Company.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.