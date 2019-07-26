Apache Corporation (APA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 31 1.26 N/A 0.28 110.14 MV Oil Trust 8 4.94 N/A 1.42 5.99

Table 1 demonstrates Apache Corporation and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MV Oil Trust is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Apache Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of MV Oil Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apache Corporation and MV Oil Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Apache Corporation has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MV Oil Trust has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apache Corporation and MV Oil Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$35.67 is Apache Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 48.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Apache Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of MV Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25% of MV Oil Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74% MV Oil Trust 1.92% -0.47% 13.62% -4.92% -2.96% 21.57%

For the past year Apache Corporation has weaker performance than MV Oil Trust

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.