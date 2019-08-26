Apache Corporation (APA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 30 1.16 N/A 0.28 86.29 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.19 N/A 0.98 16.93

Table 1 demonstrates Apache Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Apache Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apache Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Apache Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Equitrans Midstream Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Apache Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Apache Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

The average target price of Apache Corporation is $35, with potential upside of 67.54%. Competitively Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a consensus target price of $19.67, with potential upside of 47.78%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Apache Corporation seems more appealing than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Apache Corporation shares and 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares. Apache Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Apache Corporation has stronger performance than Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.