Apache Corporation (APA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

This is a contrast between Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 28 1.43 N/A 0.28 86.29 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.76 N/A 5.54 1.72

Demonstrates Apache Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Apache Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.78 shows that Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apache Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Apache Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Apache Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 3 0 2.60 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Apache Corporation has a 1.55% upside potential and an average target price of $26.2. Competitively the average target price of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is $16.67, which is potential 93.16% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than Apache Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.2% of Apache Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year Apache Corporation has stronger performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.