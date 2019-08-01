Apache Corporation (APA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 31 1.29 N/A 0.28 110.14 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.98 N/A 1.27 11.64

Demonstrates Apache Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BP Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Apache Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apache Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apache Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 13.5 and its Quick Ratio is 13.5. BP Midstream Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Apache Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apache Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50

Apache Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 46.07% and an $35.67 average target price. On the other hand, BP Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 6.12% and its average target price is $17. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Apache Corporation seems more appealing than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apache Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are BP Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74% BP Midstream Partners LP 5.2% -3.08% -8.71% -14.07% -26.8% -4.89%

For the past year Apache Corporation has 18.74% stronger performance while BP Midstream Partners LP has -4.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats Apache Corporation.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.