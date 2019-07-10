Apache Corporation (APA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 31 1.42 N/A 0.28 110.14 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.71 N/A 1.13 15.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apache Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Apache Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apache Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Volatility and Risk

Apache Corporation’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apache Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Apache Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apache Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Apache Corporation’s average target price is $35.78, while its potential upside is 32.76%. Competitively Black Stone Minerals L.P. has an average target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 46.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Black Stone Minerals L.P. looks more robust than Apache Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apache Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26%. Apache Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66%

For the past year Apache Corporation was more bullish than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Apache Corporation.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.