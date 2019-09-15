Apache Corporation (APA) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Contrasting side by side

Since Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 29 1.35 N/A 0.28 86.29 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apache Corporation and NextDecade Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apache Corporation and NextDecade Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.78 shows that Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NextDecade Corporation’s beta is -0.16 which is 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Apache Corporation and NextDecade Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 2 1 2.20 NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Apache Corporation has a consensus price target of $29, and a 19.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Apache Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Apache Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year Apache Corporation has stronger performance than NextDecade Corporation

Summary

Apache Corporation beats NextDecade Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.