Apache Corporation (APA) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Comparison side by side

Since Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 30 1.17 N/A 0.28 86.29 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 12.10 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apache Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Apache Corporation’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s 82.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apache Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 while its Quick Ratio is 21.9. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Apache Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apache Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 3 3 3 2.33 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apache Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 57.96% and an $33.44 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apache Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.6% respectively. About 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Apache Corporation has -6.97% weaker performance while New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Apache Corporation beats New Concept Energy Inc.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.