Apache Corporation (APA) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Comparison side by side

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 31 1.42 N/A 0.28 110.14 CNX Resources Corporation 10 0.78 N/A 0.84 10.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apache Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation. CNX Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Apache Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of CNX Resources Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Apache Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Apache Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Apache Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Apache Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33 CNX Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Apache Corporation’s average target price is $35.78, while its potential upside is 32.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CNX Resources Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74% CNX Resources Corporation 1.89% -14.62% -8.76% -41.07% -43.22% -19.7%

For the past year Apache Corporation has 18.74% stronger performance while CNX Resources Corporation has -19.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats CNX Resources Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.