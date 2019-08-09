Apache (APA) Stock Value Declined While California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Its Stake by $503,540; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $4.76 Million; Share Value Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 64,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.24 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 624,878 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.66M, down from 639,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 5.36 million shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 27,296 shares to 134,252 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 30,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7. 3,500 shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S, worth $95,407.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,005 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 27,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 9,641 shares. 37,908 are owned by Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Cutter Brokerage reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1.58 million shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.3% stake. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta owns 59,925 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 624,878 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt invested 1.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 104,071 shares. Pennsylvania Company owns 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 1 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Letko Brosseau Associate invested in 6,500 shares.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apache Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apache Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Next Canopy Growth CEO Could Bring Stability to CGC Stock – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 231,409 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,681 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).