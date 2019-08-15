Apache (APA) Stake Has Raised by Guinness Asset Management Ltd; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake by $1.62 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 304,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, up from 264,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 2.54M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 208,923 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of stock or 3,500 shares.

