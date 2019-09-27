Apache (APA) Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed Holding by $476,728 as Market Value Declined; Dave & Busters Entmt (Put) (PLAY) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lifted Position by $6.69 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.78M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 4.28M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Put) (PLAY) by 669.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 167,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 192,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 687,496 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 18,256 shares to 109,266 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.68M were accumulated by Bancshares Of Mellon Corp. Millennium Lc reported 8,830 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 546,333 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 386,582 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance stated it has 0.95% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 742,922 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. 25,686 were reported by Security Natl Bank Of So Dak. National Bank & Trust holds 35,608 shares. 138,341 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Hightower Trust Lta reported 0.22% stake. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 106,624 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.04% or 55,270 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 4,857 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 33,958 shares.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apache: What A Drag – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apache Corporation: Undervalued With Strong Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 9,358 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 12,393 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 43,106 shares. Sei Com reported 0% stake. 652,206 were reported by Ameriprise. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Parametric Portfolio Assocs, Washington-based fund reported 127,615 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% or 1,857 shares in its portfolio. 44,360 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 285,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has 125 shares. Indaba Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 611,000 shares or 4.78% of the stock.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 55,518 shares to 24,782 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 29,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,780 shares, and cut its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PLAY) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CORRECTION – Centrexion Therapeutics – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dave & Busters (PLAY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks close mixed; investors play defense after eurozone data highlights global slowdown – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 23, 2019.