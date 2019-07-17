Apache (APA) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Its Stake by $6.22 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $1.91 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 182,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,124 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 430,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 78,003 shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 68,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 48,647 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 39,841 shares to 139,841 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 9,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 816,851 shares. 363,987 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Zweig invested in 177,421 shares. 368,054 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 22 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 297,500 are held by Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) L P. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 0.15% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 16,880 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Com has 105,777 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 863,967 shares. 11,355 are owned by Da Davidson And. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 647,259 shares in its portfolio. Highland Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 69,193 shares to 348,926 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 908,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

