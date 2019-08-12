Apache (APA) Reaches $21.27 1 Year Low; Mannatech (MTEX) Sentiment Is 1.75

Mannatech Inc (MTEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.35, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 7 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 4 decreased and sold their stakes in Mannatech Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 373,396 shares, up from 370,305 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mannatech Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) hit a new 52-week low and has $20.42 target or 4.00% below today’s $21.27 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.00 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $20.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $319.96 million less. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 6.71 million shares traded or 45.03% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mannatech, Incorporated for 20,017 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 62,409 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 44,698 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 78,008 shares.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. The company has market cap of $39.65 million. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $123,644 activity.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.