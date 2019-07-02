Apache (APA) Position Maintained by Harris Associates L P; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position Maintained by Signaturefd Llc

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 264,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.91 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690.05 million, up from 19.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 3.33 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1371% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,884 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 2.40 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 98,031 shares to 691,120 shares, valued at $75.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 17,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,778 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,828 were accumulated by Landscape Mngmt Lc. Smith Salley And Associate owns 7,247 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation owns 250 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 261 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Finance has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 91,873 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Llc holds 4,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 10,494 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% or 15,739 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1,545 shares. Moreover, Hbk Investments Lp has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 81,600 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,707 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp, New York-based fund reported 84,660 shares. Bokf Na has 49,110 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 64,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 52,782 shares. Tctc Limited Co holds 0.03% or 15,820 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 133,445 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 99,833 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 229,672 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca stated it has 7,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 11,741 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 174,807 shares. Lmr Llp stated it has 16,070 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 55.35 million shares stake. Willis Invest Counsel has 175,255 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Field Main Natl Bank has 4,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. Ellis Juliet S had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407.

