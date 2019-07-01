Apache (APA) Position Maintained by Franklin Resources Inc; Trigran Investments Has Cut Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Position by $1.17 Million; Market Value Declined

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 52,911 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 3.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16.35M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566.72M, up from 12.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 1.73 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 52,561 shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $277.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,840 was bought by Meyer William Mark.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares to 133,582 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $7.86M for 22.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.73% EPS growth.