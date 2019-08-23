Apache (APA) Position Held by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc; Commerce Bank Raised Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $2.46 Million

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 79,122 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 67,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $259.54. About 628,772 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 36,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 964,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.42 million, up from 927,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 6.80M shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,826 shares to 162,654 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 107,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,166 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 574,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management stated it has 72,101 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc holds 0.01% or 31,776 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 1.85% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Barnett invested in 13,900 shares or 0.27% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 6,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Legal General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 2.32 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Rothschild Il has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Arga Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 56,900 shares. Moreover, James Research Inc has 0.05% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 20,930 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Field & Main Bancorporation holds 4,300 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. $51,840 worth of stock was bought by Meyer William Mark on Friday, May 31. 3,500 Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares with value of $95,407 were bought by Ellis Juliet S.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,622 shares to 19,740 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYM) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,746 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.