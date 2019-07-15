Apache (APA) Market Valuation Declined While Colony Group Lifted Holding; Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $303,872

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Apache Corporation (APA) by 432.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 40,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Apache Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 2.07 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.815. About 1.75M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – CONFIRM THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT THAT TOOK PLACE PREVIOUS DAY MAY 21, AT MANYANO MINE, KLOOF OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONTINUES SEARCH FOR 7 WORKERS AT S. AFRICA GOLD MINE; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS UNDERGROUND PROBE TO TAKE 1 WEEK; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE NOTIFICATION OF AN PURCHASE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN; 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SIBANYE-STILLWATER RECEIVES SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LONMIN; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Still Confident in Rationale for Deal; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Considering Raising Up to $500 M via a Streaming Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. $95,407 worth of stock was bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24.

