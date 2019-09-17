Apache (APA) Holding Maintained by Paragon Capital Management Llc; Camelot Portfolios Increases Position in Capital One Finl (COF)

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 5,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 13,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.08 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.86% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 6.47M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One August charge-off rate improves to 4.18% – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Industry Headwinds, Fallout Of Recent Data Breach To Weigh On Capital One’s Stock – Forbes” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,208 shares to 93,991 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 21,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,771 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Ellis Juliet S.

