Apache (APA) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Maintains Holding in Metlife (MET)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apache Corporation (APA) by 149.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 31,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 53,021 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 21,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apache Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 2.14 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 57.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 3.64M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.05M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 3.39 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. Meyer William Mark had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,111 shares to 200,789 shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,314 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apache (APA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Presidio Petroleum Completes Acquisition of Assets From Apache Corporation in Partnership With Morgan Stanley Energy Partners – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Dodge & Cox owns 55.35M shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 17,350 shares. 9,032 were reported by Cap Fund Mgmt. Guinness Asset Mgmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 304,407 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 289,707 shares. Moreover, Conning Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 6,531 shares. 101,127 were reported by Pnc Financial Service. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,100 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 31,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 848,015 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage invested in 96,286 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Alphamark Limited stated it has 86 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 52,875 shares to 695,754 shares, valued at $66.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 614,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,669 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 99,850 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 715 shares stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated owns 16,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Old Comml Bank In holds 9,903 shares. 535 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Assetmark stated it has 4,357 shares. Gideon Cap Incorporated holds 38,044 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 41,655 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 61,557 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 188,211 shares in its portfolio.