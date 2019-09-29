Apache (APA) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $425,740 as Stock Price Declined; Auxier Asset Management Raised Position in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) as Market Value Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apache Corporation (APA) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 15,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 68,226 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 53,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apache Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 5.06M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 162,786 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Shares for $51,840 were bought by Meyer William Mark. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 175,313 shares. Profund Lc holds 0.02% or 15,276 shares. Enterprise Corporation has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 62 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 22,427 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg I reported 1.03 million shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Morgan Stanley reported 696,940 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 1.27% or 269,407 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 3,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management accumulated 15.48M shares. Parsons Ri holds 0.03% or 8,540 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 1.76M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 11,506 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 9,769 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,370 shares to 107,452 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,651 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $501.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 93,905 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.