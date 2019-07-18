Apache (APA) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Lowered Its Stake by $456,000; Aes (AES) Stake Held by Proshare Advisors Llc

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,991 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 136,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 1.00 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 50,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,375 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 120,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 1.23M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 44,950 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $52.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 63,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783,554 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset reported 0% stake. Capital World Investors stated it has 35.40 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 280 shares. 190,905 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 1.16 million shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 10,367 shares. Hexavest holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 4.60M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd, New York-based fund reported 17,268 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce has 37,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,905 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Pggm Invests has 1.99M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.42 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,045 were accumulated by Markston Lc. Andra Ap accumulated 100,900 shares. 21,238 are held by Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Reinhart Prtn accumulated 1.92% or 593,748 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 1.45M were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 28,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 10,296 were reported by Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Com. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Legal General Public Ltd Llc stated it has 2.32 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancshares stated it has 35,670 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 5.63 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 80,340 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. Ellis Juliet S bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407.